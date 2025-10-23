 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20519295 Edited 23 October 2025 – 23:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Gameplay & Balance

- Overcharge System: Entering Overcharge mode now resets the cooldown of all abilities and dodge actions.

- Base Stats Adjusted:
- HP increased from 300 → 500
- Melee damage increased from 20 → 50
- Drone damage increased from 20 → 50

- Ability – Rocket: The Burning Ground effect after rocket impact now deals greater damage and applies a stronger DoT.

World & Systems

- Sector 01: Minor environmental fixes and adjustments.
- Enemy Spawn Flow: Updated and stabilized enemy spawn behavior across all sectors for smoother progression and better pacing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3650691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link