Gameplay & Balance
- Overcharge System: Entering Overcharge mode now resets the cooldown of all abilities and dodge actions.
- Base Stats Adjusted:
- HP increased from 300 → 500
- Melee damage increased from 20 → 50
- Drone damage increased from 20 → 50
- Ability – Rocket: The Burning Ground effect after rocket impact now deals greater damage and applies a stronger DoT.
World & Systems
- Sector 01: Minor environmental fixes and adjustments.
- Enemy Spawn Flow: Updated and stabilized enemy spawn behavior across all sectors for smoother progression and better pacing.
Update – Overcharge Recalibrated – October 23, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
