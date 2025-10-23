Gameplay & Balance



- Overcharge System: Entering Overcharge mode now resets the cooldown of all abilities and dodge actions.



- Base Stats Adjusted:

- HP increased from 300 → 500

- Melee damage increased from 20 → 50

- Drone damage increased from 20 → 50



- Ability – Rocket: The Burning Ground effect after rocket impact now deals greater damage and applies a stronger DoT.



World & Systems



- Sector 01: Minor environmental fixes and adjustments.

- Enemy Spawn Flow: Updated and stabilized enemy spawn behavior across all sectors for smoother progression and better pacing.