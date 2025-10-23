 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20519285
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Projectiles spawned by Multiply on bounce now always spawn with forward momentum.

  • While using the Line multibullet formation, if there are too many projectiles they are spawned in the double line formation.

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes projectiles spawned by multiply on bounce chance didn't get destroyed when the wave ends.

  • Mutation rewards are now consistent when restarting game.

  • Improved shrapnel performance

Changed files in this update

Depot 3610531
