Projectiles spawned by Multiply on bounce now always spawn with forward momentum.
While using the Line multibullet formation, if there are too many projectiles they are spawned in the double line formation.
Fixed a bug where sometimes projectiles spawned by multiply on bounce chance didn't get destroyed when the wave ends.
Mutation rewards are now consistent when restarting game.
Improved shrapnel performance
Patch 1.0.5
