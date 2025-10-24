"Soul Dossier" Update Announcement on October 24th

Dear Agent,

The "Soul Dossier" server will undergo maintenance on 【October 24th, 10:30 (UTC+8)】. The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be advanced or delayed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

Soul Coins x10,000, Ancient Coins x500, Lucky Treasure Chest x1, Forget Worry Wine x1, Double Soul Coin Card x3

Please claim them via in-game mail, and be mindful of the claim time~

"Exclusive Rotation of the Select Treasure Box"

Event Time: 2025/10/24 - 2025/11/7

• Exclusive skin for this Select Treasure Box: "Yunjian - Yunshang Hongwan" is waiting for you to obtain!

• Skins and items available for redemption in this Select Treasure Box: "Bai Xue - Yinlian Prologue", "Ouyang Miaomiao - Guise Prologue", "Bai Xue - Tianji Star · Ziwu Yuan", "Nalan Liandu - Qimeng Xingdie · Youlan", "Lanlu - Tongjin Taixi", "Yunjian - Yunshang Hongwan"

New Good Luck Additions:

200 Draw Guaranteed Exchange:

"Cloudy - Bubble Angel", "Blue Heron - Bubble Angel", "Nalan Liandu - Flame Devil", "Xiang Nuannuan - Flame Devil"

New Contents in Good Luck Treasure Box:

"Ouyang Miaomiao - River Flow · Embroidery", "Xia Shiyu - River Flow · Blue Wave", "Xiao Bing - River Flow · Ink Bamboo", "Li Xiaotu - Relying on Butterfly · Blue", "Cloudy - Relying on Butterfly · Pink", "Xiao Li - Hundred Birds · Phoenix Cry", "Nan Gong Yichen - Swallow Trace Zither · Qie Su", "Wu Qi Zhu - Evil Spirit Doll · No. 1", "He Ruoyao - Golden Flower Messenger · Bee Shadow", "Ouyang Miaomiao - Golden Flower Messenger · Bee Warbler", "Bai Zhi - Swan · Black Wing", "Cloudy - Swan · Snow Wing", "Cloudy - Sku Water · Blue Tune", "Xia Shiyu - Sku Water · Pink Dawn", "Li Xiaotu - Sku Water · Soft Pink", "Xiao Zhong - Sku Water · Pink Mist", "He Ruoyao - Sku Water · Blaze", "Ouyang Miaomiao - Sku Water · Indigo", "Nie Xiaoqian - Sku Water · Azure", "Wei Qingyu - Black Pearl", "Bai Zhi - Azure", "Blue Heron - Violet", "Wei Qingyu - Indigo Flower Ball", "Soul Zhengying - Baseball Player · Shortstop", "He Ruoyao - Azure Flower Ball", "Ge Yongming - Baseball Player · Catcher", "Soul Zhengying - Breaststroke Coach", "Ge Yongming - Freestyle Coach", "Qin Qiang - Butterfly Stroke Coach", "Huowang - Backstroke Coach", "Ao Feng - Swimming Fitness Check Out"

The following items have been removed from the store:

「Yu Ji - Disguised乾坤」、「Xiao Pi - Titanium Pink」、「Xiao Li - Longing for Your Return」、「Xiao Jiang - Pink Servant Attire」、「Xia Shiyu - Jade Flute and Clear Jade·Jade Carving」、「Su Qingli - Lotus Fairy」、「Shang Xiang - Jade Flute and Clear Jade·Golden Cup」、「Bai Qiulian - Deep Sea Ice Princess」、「Su Qingli - Jade Flute and Clear Jade·Warm Su」、「Shang Xiang - Jade Flute and Clear Jade·Golden Cup」、「Xia Shiyu - Jade Flute and Clear Jade·Jade Carving」、「Xia Shiyu - Searching for the Mountain Gate」、「Baqi Daren - Spring Journey·Apricot」、「Jiahui - Echoes on the Beach」、「Qin Qiang - Rainbow Grandpa」、「Xiao Zhu - Sweet Star of Orchid and Jasmine」、「Yu Ji - Wusheng」、「Luo Fang - Black Gold Embroidery·Welcoming Spring Rabbit」、「Yu Ji - Cloud Sword」、「Yu Ji - Crane on the Pine」、「You Yue - Dream of the Mirror·Star」、「Yang Qilang - Unfinished Battle」、「Ge Yongming - Dark Power」、「Xiao Zhu - New Year Dumplings」、「Xiao Li - Washing Stream」、「He Ruoyao - Golden Swan」、「Wu Qi Zhi - Romantic Full House」、「He Ruoyao - Fairy Tale·Cheetah」、「Man Lin - New Year's Good Fortune」、「Qing Hong - Surging Youth」、「Qin Qiang - Maid's Temptation」、「Peng Gang - Dark Power」、「Nan Gong Yichen - Thorny Angel」、「He Ruoyao - Temptation of the Night Owl」、「He Ruoyao - Ink Wash National Trend Dress」、「He Ruoyao - Deep Sea Dream」、「Soul Zhengying - Auspicious Clouds from the East」、「You Yue - Autumn Dress·Smoke and Waves」、「You Yue - Pink Velvet Sweetheart」、「Yang Qilang - Supreme Demon Lord」、「Yan Chixia - Crystal Sword」、「Yan Chixia - Golden Weave of Mingwei」、「Xue Nu - High Banquet」、「Xingtian - Blazing Flame」、「Xue Nu - Snowy Silk」、「Yuanou - Western Dress Embroidery」、「You Yue - Divination·Solitary Banquet」、「Xiao Pi - Green Toad General」、「Xia Shiyu - Snow Silk·Welcoming Spring Rabbit」、「Wu Qi Zhi - Pure Heart·Origin」、「Wu Qi Zhi - Divination·Green Glass」、「Wei Qingyu - Drunken Immortal Seeking·Frost Descent」、「Sikong Xing - Welcoming Spring Rabbit·Pale Peony」、「Qing Hong - Welcoming Spring Rabbit·Red Pearl」、「Qin Qiang - Only Because of Love」、「Ouyang Miaomiao - Drunken Immortal Seeking·Apricot Blossom」、「Nalan Liandu - Origin·Blazing Sun」、「Nalan Liandu - Divination·Moon Brocade」、「Soul Zhengying - Two Instruments Transforming into Cranes」、「Lan Lu - Drunken Immortal Seeking·Peach Blossom」、「Hei Wuchang - Reversal of the School」、「He Ruoyao - Drunken Immortal Seeking·Embroidered Carp」、「He Ruoyao - Gathering Spring Light」、「He Ruoyao - Swan Waltz」、「Ge Yongming - Half Warmth」、「Dracula - New Moon」、「Zhiqiu Yeyi - Football Beauty」、「Yun Jian - Unknown Origin」、「Yun Jian - Trainee Agent」、「Yun Jian - Vibrant Youth」、「Yu Ji - Casual Teacher」、「Yu Ji - Reversing the Universe」、「Yu Ji - Dragon Descendant's Sword」、「Yu Ji - Alchemy Long Sword」、「You Yue - Shock」、「You Yue - Lively Youth」、「Yan Chixia - Light Traveling」、「Xue Nu - Purple Crow」、「Xue Nu - Green Bamboo」、「Xiao Xue - Money Cat」、「Xiao Ming - New Year Greetings」、「Xiao Ming - Golden Dragon Embroidery」、「Xiao Ming - Halloween Pumpkin」、「Xiao Ming - Santa's Red Nose」、「Xiao Ming - Surfboard」、「Xiao Hong - Everlasting·Bright Light」、「Xiao Fang - Christmas Deer」、「Xiao Bing - School Star」、「Xia Shiyu - National Day Touring Immortal」、「Wu Qi Zhi - New Year Firecrackers」、「Wu Qi Zhi - Blazing Sun」、「Wei Qingyu - Spirit of Wei」、「Wei Qingyu - Spirit Leap」、「Su Qingli - Embroidery of Youth」、「Su Qingli - Forest Witch」、「Su Qingli - Leisurely and Contented」、「Su Qingli - Forest Witch」、「Sikong Xing - Colorful Sweet Orange」、「Chaozi - Pirate Ghost」、「Shang Xiang - Little Rabbit」、「Shang Xiang - Passionate」、「Qing Hong - Red Heart K」、「Qin Qiang - Football Boy」、「Qin Qiang - Furrowed Brows」、「Peng Gang - Red Bow Tie」、「Ning Caichen - Seductive Rose」、「Ning Caichen - Street Hip Hop」、「Nie Xiaoqian - Crystal Ball」、「Nan Gong - Express Delivery」、「Nan Gong Yichen - Skateboard」、「Nalan Liandu - Soft Balloon 2」、「Nalan Liandu - Dynamic Youth」、「Luo Fang - Traveler of Another World」、「Luo Fang - Leather Time」、「Soul Zhengying - Nostalgia of the Years」、「Soul Zhengying - Copper Coin Sword」、「Soul Zhengying - Santa Hat」、「Soul Zhengying - Green Green Ball」、「Soul Zhengying - Congratulations and Prosperity」、「Soul Zhengying - Rolling Wealth」

『Pumpkin Witch 8-draw Treasure Box』 1. Super value limited-time discount! Up to 8 draws with no duplicates!

2. During the event period, consume Soul Stones to participate in the event. The Soul Stone consumption amounts are as follows: 1000, 2000, 3000, 6000, 8000, 12000, 16000, 18000.

3. All items will not be duplicated. Once drawn, they will not be returned. The amount of Soul Stones required for each subsequent draw will increase, but the probability of obtaining rare items will also be higher!!

4. You can participate in the draw event up to 8 times and obtain skins and hair color rewards such as "Blue Heron - Pumpkin Witch · Flame Soul", "Lin Muhuan - Pumpkin Witch · Spider Spirit", etc. Good luck!!!

"Star Diamond Reappearance: Morning Dew Flower Fairy & Carousel"

Star Diamond Mall Limited Time Reappearance:

Event Time: October 24 - November 7

After collecting the corresponding character costumes, you can exchange for additional items by consuming the designated currency.

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Luofang - Ice and Snow Peach Blossom & Baixue - Ice and Snow Peach Blossom" Series

"Secret Silver Mall Rotation"

"Secret Silver Weaves Greetings, Warmly Enjoying the Sweetness"

The new skins and items added to this period's Secret Silver Mall are:

"Na Lan Lian Wu - Dusk Encounter · Frostfall", "Qing Hong - Dusk Encounter · Glow of the Sunset", "Si Kong Xing - Echoes of the Starry River", "Ling Zheng Ying - Ink Dot Golden Feather", "He Ruo Yao - Phoenix Reborn from the Flames - Cold Flame", "Xue Nu - Snowy Elegance Gift", "Bai Qiu Lian - Deep Sea Ice Princess"

"Amethyst & Guess"

The detailed rules and rewards of "Amethyst Guess" can be viewed in the "Amethyst Guess" interface.

1. Event period: After the version update - before the update on November 7, 2025. The guess tickets will be cleared after this event ends!

2. Event benefits: You can get one "Guess Ticket" and one "Refresh Ticket" for free on the event page every day.

1. Fixed the issue where Bai Zhi, the Human, in 2v8 mode would not transform into a Soul after being knocked down.

2. Fixed the problem where Shen Wanyin, the Human, could be interrupted from using her primary star skill to burrow and move when she was not at full health by other Humans using the E key to heal.

3. Fixed the issue where Shang Xiang, the Human, could not hit the second skill of the Ghost, Xiaozhu, with her primary star skill.

4. Fixed the problem where some flying Ghosts, after being pushed by Luo Li, the Human, with her primary star skill and pinned against the wall, could not fly during the use of their flight skills when Luo Li used her push skill in the air and ended it (such as Dracula's first skill and Xiaojiang's third skill).

