Hey all, this patch mostly focuses on QOL adds and tweaks. Provided there are no big issues found, this will be the last patch for a bit while I work on a larger update with more content.
Fixes
Near hit direction indicators
Voice input device setting
Change your loadout for 10 seconds after respawning, or until you attack
Vault control tip UI that appears when you’re able to vault
Grab control tip UI that appears when hovering over dropped items
Profile button in the player score popup which opens the player’s Steam profile
Stats button in the player score popup which opens the player’s stats
Mic icon in the scoreboard when a player is speaking
Changes
Relocated the blue flag on the Valley map for easier access
Improved direction indicator animation tween
Increased proximity voice chat distance
Removed invisible barriers along the center cliff on the Mountain Temple map
Improved space low/muffled audio effect
Fixes
Incorrect crosshair when first spawning with a melee item in your loadout
Connection failures when joining servers
Able to jump over the invisible barriers in some spots
