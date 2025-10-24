 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20519146 Edited 24 October 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all, this patch mostly focuses on QOL adds and tweaks. Provided there are no big issues found, this will be the last patch for a bit while I work on a larger update with more content.

Fixes

  • Near hit direction indicators

  • Voice input device setting

  • Change your loadout for 10 seconds after respawning, or until you attack

  • Vault control tip UI that appears when you’re able to vault

  • Grab control tip UI that appears when hovering over dropped items

  • Profile button in the player score popup which opens the player’s Steam profile

  • Stats button in the player score popup which opens the player’s stats

  • Mic icon in the scoreboard when a player is speaking

Changes

  • Relocated the blue flag on the Valley map for easier access

  • Improved direction indicator animation tween

  • Increased proximity voice chat distance

  • Removed invisible barriers along the center cliff on the Mountain Temple map

  • Improved space low/muffled audio effect

Fixes

  • Incorrect crosshair when first spawning with a melee item in your loadout

  • Connection failures when joining servers

  • Able to jump over the invisible barriers in some spots

