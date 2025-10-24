Hey all, this patch mostly focuses on QOL adds and tweaks. Provided there are no big issues found, this will be the last patch for a bit while I work on a larger update with more content.

Fixes

Near hit direction indicators

Voice input device setting

Change your loadout for 10 seconds after respawning, or until you attack

Vault control tip UI that appears when you’re able to vault

Grab control tip UI that appears when hovering over dropped items

Profile button in the player score popup which opens the player’s Steam profile

Stats button in the player score popup which opens the player’s stats

Mic icon in the scoreboard when a player is speaking

Changes

Relocated the blue flag on the Valley map for easier access

Improved direction indicator animation tween

Increased proximity voice chat distance

Removed invisible barriers along the center cliff on the Mountain Temple map

Improved space low/muffled audio effect

