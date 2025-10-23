 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20519120 Edited 23 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Added shortcut buttons for items when using keyboard. These shortcuts are bound to the number keys. This option can be enabled or disabled.

    1. Health Potion

    2. Speed Potion

    3. Tricky Knife

    4. Luck Potion

    5. Wrench

    6. Bomb

Changes

  • Added more options for keybinding.

    • Movement can now be changed to other keys.

    • Can now change inputs for swapping items.

    • Scroll wheel and extra mouse buttons are now accepted.

  • The menus for changing controls should now be more readable.

  • Separated the camera settings from gameplay settings.

  • When buying a weapon from Juliet it will automatically reload the weapon. If low on that ammo type you will also be given some extra ammo, except for legendary weapons.

  • Charge attack shouldn't damage enemy legs as often.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a problem where attacking after blocking an attack while aiming would cause a melee attack to happen instead of firing the ranged weapon being aimed.

  • Fixed attacking at the start of a roll stopping the roll.

  • Healing Revolver's description corrected to say it will heal 2 HP.

  • Fixed some menu navigation problems.

Changed files in this update

