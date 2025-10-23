This is a major game update featuring new teams and a new arena!

An update ahead of Halloween! A new eerie arena opens its doors and invites you to visit the Cemetery, where restless undead await their opponents - Zombies and Vampires.

Beware of the dark marks! Anyone caught under the seal loses their powers and can no longer resist – no strikes, no tackles, nothing!

Also, in honor of Halloween, a limited edition set is now available! From October 24, 2025, to November 4, 2025, enjoy the Halloween HORROR with a 60% DISCOUNT! YOUR TICKET TO HORROR AND ADRENALINE! Hurry to buy two games at a CRAZY price!

Patch changes list:

- Added a new team - Zombies;

- Added a new team - Vampires;

- Added a new arena - Cemetery;

- Added unique super strikes for the new teams: "Tombstone" and "Bat Swarm."

A small tip about the super strike:

To activate the super strike, you need to accumulate energy, which team members gain when the opponent's goalkeeper deflects the ball. When fully charged, the super strike is automatically applied.

You can share your suggestions for game improvements or report any bugs with us in the Game Community. We will definitely consider and try to implement your wishes!