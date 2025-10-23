 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20519088 Edited 23 October 2025 – 21:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
  • (Fixed) Background music overlay bug
  • (Adjust) Simplified and Traditional Chinese Localization
  • (Fixed) Duck not attacking more than once bug
  • (Added) Completed shiny animal versions

Changed files in this update

Depot 3651491
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3651492
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3651493
  • Loading history…
