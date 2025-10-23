- (Fixed) Background music overlay bug
- (Adjust) Simplified and Traditional Chinese Localization
- (Fixed) Duck not attacking more than once bug
- (Added) Completed shiny animal versions
Patch Notes v1.0.1
