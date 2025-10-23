Tweaks & updates
- Added more verbose info for other ships in the bridge terminal
- Fleet ships can now be renamed or relieved of duty
- Fleet ship orders can be moved around
- The VGA colour palette now uses strict ASCII characters
- Red arrows on black backgrounds are now easier to see
- Nitygen & nitron emit gas effects into the sky layer
- Refineries, factories & incinerators can now accept a template material in the same way pickers can
- All bridge messages are now on one side to prevent overlap
- Building superstructures now prompts an appropriate build message
- Numpad plus/minus can now be used to zoom in & out in the energy funnel interface
Bugs fixed in this version
- Fixed inconsistencies in the retro colour palette
- Fixed being able to collect raw nitron from yards
- Fixed nitron not being depleted by extractors
- Fixed bubble plant statuses not being indicative of their growing ability
- Fixed pickers not being able to pick up organics
- Fixed buy price being able to be lower than sell price
Changed files in this update