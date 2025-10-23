 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20519054 Edited 23 October 2025 – 21:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Startron v0.149 has been released!

Tweaks & updates
  • Added more verbose info for other ships in the bridge terminal
  • Fleet ships can now be renamed or relieved of duty
  • Fleet ship orders can be moved around
  • The VGA colour palette now uses strict ASCII characters
  • Red arrows on black backgrounds are now easier to see
  • Nitygen & nitron emit gas effects into the sky layer
  • Refineries, factories & incinerators can now accept a template material in the same way pickers can
  • All bridge messages are now on one side to prevent overlap
  • Building superstructures now prompts an appropriate build message
  • Numpad plus/minus can now be used to zoom in & out in the energy funnel interface


Bugs fixed in this version
  • Fixed inconsistencies in the retro colour palette
  • Fixed being able to collect raw nitron from yards
  • Fixed nitron not being depleted by extractors
  • Fixed bubble plant statuses not being indicative of their growing ability
  • Fixed pickers not being able to pick up organics
  • Fixed buy price being able to be lower than sell price

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 662001
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 662003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link