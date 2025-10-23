This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today’s update addresses the community feedback we received over the past few weeks, with the majority of our changes focused on the Hellion’s Carcass and Berserker paths. This build will contain what we intend to be the final retail versions of both Leper and Hellion reworks, with the target of release next week, after some final testing by you!

We also intend to deploy another minor patch tomorrow with odds and ends that have surfaced in the feedback from both Steadfast Steward’s Updates.

Before you begin testing, we recommend making a backup of your save file before switching branches! Save files are found here: C://Users/Username/AppData/LocalLow/RedHook/Darkest Dungeon II/

Right click on Darkest Dungeon II in your Steam library

Click Properties

Click Betas

Choose ‘Coming_in_hot - experimental builds’ from the Beta Participation dropdown menu.

How to send us feedback The best way to do this is by joining the Darkest Dungeon Discord. We have a specific section dedicated to the Steadfast Steward's update with different channels for each hero rework

feedback@redhookgames.com

if you’d prefer to send feedback that way. You may notice that these patch notes are more detailed than usual. We have included a number of ‘Developer Notes’ beside many of the entries here, to better express the intent behind the changes. By outlining our goals we hope that this will help measure if our intent is matching our implementation. Read on to learn about all the changes present in today’s public beta build.

Read on to see the full list of changes in today’s update:



HEROES

LEPER

Wanderer

• Updated Path seal to reflect that, unlike most self-inflicted negative tokens, Leper Blinds are resistable

• Reflection+ Debuff RES bonus is no longer capped at 3 instances of +10%

Dev Note: This eliminates situations in which newly added instances of the buff were not being applied because the stack was already filled with older instances (with shorter remaining duration) and allows Debuff RES to be pushed to new heights in a bad situation.

• Ruin and Ruin+ mouseover tool tip fixed to correctly show token info

• Withstand and Withstand+ descriptions received minor adjustments for consistency of common elements between Paths

Tempest

• Updated Path seal to reflect that, unlike most self-inflicted negative tokens, Leper Blinds are resistable

• Fixed an issue with Strength token incorrectly appearing in Ruin and Ruin+ mouseover

• Fixed an issue with inconsistent reference to Withstand in Revenge and Revenge+ description

• Fixed an issue with Break and Break+ token ignores giving the impression they only ignore Block when the target has Combo

Poet

• Updated Path seal to reflect that, unlike most self-inflicted negative tokens, Leper Blinds are resistable



Monarch

• Updated Path seal to reflect that, unlike most self-inflicted negative tokens, Leper Blinds are resistable

• Monarch's Oath rate of gain has been adjusted to +1% for normal kills, +3% for bosses (e.g. Antiquarian, Chirurgeon), and +6% for Lair Bosses

• Fixed an issue where Monarch's Oath was not being removed from the Conditions tab if the Leper's Path was changed; it will now clear at the start of the next battle

• Fixed an issue where Purge and Purge+ token removal and the innate Dodge removal for ignoring Dodge could conflict, resulting in a seemingly random 2-3 tokens ultimately being removed; innate Dodge removal now has priority over the 2 positive token removal in order of execution



HELLION

Wanderer

• Updated Crossroads descriptors text to use the term "Low Health Buffs" instead of "Bloodlust"

• Fixed a number of instances where mousing over Hellion skills did not show accurate token info

• Barbaric YAWP! and Barbaric YAWP!+ text updated to better reflect that they generate Winded per target hit

• Bloodlust has been reworked

• Bloodlust and Bloodlust+ now grant positive tokens based on how many Winded are being removed

• Bloodlust+ now grants Execution 2 to Melee skills for 3 Turns, unconditionally

Dev Note: Bloodlust has been revised to allow more flexible timing of use for benefits as well as more direct incorporation into the token system. The Execution option remains on mastery but is no longer tied to Winded for duration.

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ text updated to better reflect that they generate Winded per target hit

• If It Bleeds and If It Bleeds+ now increase the duration of their Bleed by 1 turn if the target has Combo

• If It Bleeds Bleed increased from 2 to 3

• If It Bleeds CRIT increased from 5% to 10%

• If It Bleeds+ CRIT increased from 10% to 15%

• Raucous Revelry and Raucous Revelry+ cooldown increased from 1 to 2

Dev Note: Raucous Revelry was deemed quite powerful but we'd rather use a cooldown than change the interesting array of positive effects it provides.

Ravager

• Path Seal now briefly describes what Winded does on this Path

• This Path no longer receives Fatigue for hitting Death's Door in Kingdoms

• Adrenaline Rush and Adrenaline Rush+ passive has been reworked, now removing all DOTs and granting Stealth when hitting Death's Door once per battle

• Adrenaline Rush now grants +10% Bleed RES (3 turns) per Winded removed

• Adrenaline Rush+ now grants +10% Bleed, Blight, and Burn RES (3 Turns) per Winded removed

Dev Note: Adrenaline Rush's passive and Bloodlust's active achieved very similar goals so we opted to have Adrenaline Rush's passive provide a different kind of protection. This also eliminated some confusing edge cases where the passive effect could be construed as not working. Some additional DOT RES was added to Adrenaline Rush to help make up for the fact that it provides much less overall healing compared to Wanderer, since the Ravager often wants to remain at very low health.

• Bloodlust DMG reduced to from 7 + 7 per Winded to 5 + 5 per Winded

Dev Note: Adjusted the base version down to provide better delineation between mastered and unmastered versions.

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ target ranks changed from 1 2 3 to AoE 3 4

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ no longer ignore Block

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ forward move reduced from 2 to 1

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ no longer require less than 3 Winded to use

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ now require less than 50% HP to use

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ now gain +50% DMG while on Death's Door

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ no longer remove all Block

• Breakthrough DMG increased from 3-6 to 3-7

• Breakthrough+ DMG increased from 4-8 to 4-9

• Breakthrough+ no longer prevents Block gain for 2 rounds

Dev Note: We felt that Ravager's version of Barbaric YAWP! did a fine job of dealing with Block tokens so Breakthrough has been redone to give the Ravager a low-health alternative to Howling End that enjoys increased reach and area of effect instead of Howling End's single target firepower.

Berserker

• Path Seal now briefly describes what Winded does on this Path

• This Path now ignores Winded for 1 Turn whenever it lands a CRIT

• The +1 Bleed Duration Dealt health threshold has been lowered from 50% to 33%

• This Path now gains +10% CRIT while under 66% health

Dev Note: The passive effects of Bloodlust have been rolled up into the Path itself, since it felt like such a must-have skill to make the Path work.

• Winded DMG penalty increased from -1 to -2

• Winded no longer reduces Bleed Dealt by -1 per token

• Winded now reduces Bleed RES Piercing by -10% per token

Dev Note: Winded is primarily punitive in nature and needs to reflect that for the Path, so we opted to make it more difficult to apply Bleed rather than reduce the amount dealt because there are more readily available counters to that; trinkets, Combo, CRITs, etc.

• Bleed Out is now a Path skill

• Bleed Out and Bleed Out+ launch ranks increased from 1 to 1 2

• Bleed Out DMG reduced from 4-8 to 4-6

• Bleed Out+ DMG reduced from 6-9 to 5-7

Dev Note: The Berserker now has her own version of Bleed Out that exchanges some of the up-front DMG for better launch ranks, allowing for more flexible placement in parties.

• Bloodlust is no longer a Path skill

Dev Note: The new Wanderer version of this skill benefits Berserker just as much and the (overly complex) CRIT benefit has been rolled up into the Path's passive low health benefits while the ability to ignore Winded has been made an innate Path effect.

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ target ranks changed from AoE 2 3 to AoE 1 2

• Breakthrough DMG increased from 3-4 to 3-5

• Breakthrough no longer reduces the target's Bleed RES

• Breakthrough+ DMG increased from 4-5 to 4-7

• Breakthrough+ CRIT increased from 5% to 10%

• Breakthrough+ no longer reduces the target's Bleed, Blight, or Burn RES

Dev Note: This provides a better identity for the skill when compared to Bleed Out and If It Bleeds, providing a single point of overlap between their target ranks instead of matching If It Bleeds completely.

• Howling End and Howling End+ no longer ignore DMG modifiers

• Howling End and Howling End+ can now CRIT

• Howling End and Howling End+ will remove all Bleed from the target on a CRIT

Dev Note: We hear you about the keystone skill feeling unsatisfying since it can't CRIT on a Path that values CRITs, so we've made some adjustments. It is now subject to all DMG modifiers (good and bad) and the bonus DMG from Bleed is factored into CRITs. In order to keep the skill's power in line, CRITs will now remove the Bleed from the target.

• Iron Swan and Iron Swan+ now move the Berserker back 1

• Iron Swan and Iron Swan+ now pull the target forward 1

• Iron Swan+ now applies Combo on CRIT

Dev Note: Iron Swan has been adjusted to provide synergy with other Bleed launch and target ranks.

Carcass

• Fixed an issue with two versions of Winded appearing in the Token Glossary while on this Path

• Adrenaline Rush is no longer a Path skill

Dev Note: Given that the Carcass can draw fire, it felt better to let her access the Wanderer version for some hefty recovery.

• Barbaric YAWP is now a Path skill

• Barbaric YAWP! and Barbaric YAWP!+ grant 2 Taunt

• Barbaric YAWP! and Barbaric YAWP!+ do not ignore or remove Stealth

• Barbaric YAWP! and Barbaric YAWP!+ do not grant Strength per CRIT

• Barbaric YAWP! and Barbaric YAWP!+ apply an additional Weak on CRIT

• Barbaric YAWP! cooldown increased from 1 to 2

• Barbaric YAWP!+ cooldown increased from 0 to 2

Dev Note: The Carcass now has a unique version of YAWP that has the potential to dish out a large number of Weak tokens while attracting attention.

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ now ignore Winded

• Breakthrough and Breakthrough+ cooldown increased from 1 to 2

Dev Note: As an offensive skill that is also divesting the Carcass of her Winded, it makes sense to get the full DMG. However, cooldown has been slightly increased to help account for how quickly she can build up Winded against bosses to prevent chaining Breakthrough's potent debuff too rapidly.

• Howling End+ now converts any Block the Carcass has into Block+

Dev Note: This will give the chance to shore up any Block you have before sacrificing the Winded that generates it.

• Iron Swan and Iron Swan+ now grant a Speed token

Dev Note: This helps make it usable at full Winded to quickly flow into Breakthrough, Howling End, or similar skills as a follow-up despite the SPD penalty.

• Toe to Toe and Toe to Toe+ now grant 1 Winded

• Toe to Toe+ grants an additional Winded if the target is size 2 or larger

Dev Note: Toe to Toe has been adjusted to provide some self-sufficiency in its effects via Winded generation while also allowing faster generation of Winded when fighting larger, singular targets such as bosses

RUNAWAY

Survivor

• Fixed a text coloration issue in Searing Strike and Searing Strike+

GRAVE ROBBER

Wanderer

• Dead of Night and Dead of Night+ are now tagged as Heal skills

BINDING BLADE DLC

DUELIST

Instructrice

• Fixed an issue with Wanderer version of Aggressive Stance token appearing in Token

Glossary

• Fixed an issue with Instructrice Aggressive Stance token description incorrectly showing the heal icon instead of the regen icon

MONSTERS

• Fixed an issue with Death's DOT transfer listener being visible on the Condition's tab during combat with her

• Fixed a number of size 2 or larger monsters not being tagged as large for narration purposes

• Cultist Cardinal is no longer considered a Boss in Kingdoms

• Cultist Deacon is no longer considered a Boss in Kingdoms



FIXES

• Fixed an issue with Purloiner Felid description incorrectly showing heal instead of regen icon

• Fixed duplicate region duration on character sheet buff description for Rhizanthella

• Fixed Experimental Remedy applying effects multiple times on each hero when it should occur once per hero

• Highwayman's Morbid Joke item and the Catacombs inn item Rhizanthella now correctly apply effects based on the number of positive or negative relationships the hero has

• Fixed Kingdom Full Inventory tutorial that incorrectly stated that items cannot be sold anywhere

• We now allow inventory to be opened during siege selection

• Fixed combat icon info override tooltip filtering out path specific tokens

• Fixed Path Comparison Panel not showing Hero Move changes before Path be confirmed

• Fixed a case where the wrong path was displayed after changing paths at inn

• We now Load player collection, tutorials and narration jsons when switching profiles regardless of the previous profile state. This fixes the issue where modded profiles would not save tutorial/academic view and other game history properly.

• Path panel's affected skill order changes when confirming a path change

• When a damage range for a skill has a minimum value of 0 (e.g. this can happen if the hero is Winded), we no longer show the preview differently if the random number generator picks 0 damage. Also, if the random number generator picks 0 damage AND the skill is a Crit, the damage will be adjusted to the maximum value instead of staying at 0.

• Fixed a softlock in battle where it could stall if your whole party is dead.