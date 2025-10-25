🎃 ⭐ New Items and Decorations! ⭐ 🎃

New Halloween Decorations! Pumpkins and Lanterns.

You may find these new items in the tropical trader. These can be placed via build menu. New furniture/decor - anchors, oars, and hanging wall planters

Other Changes:

Building height restrictions raised to a slightly higher level, allowing for taller base builds.



Fixed an issue where certain hats were blocking the first-person camera view



Fixed an issue where tooltips on some items and interactables were not appearing for some returning players.



Juice now does not require water as an ingredient - just fruits.



Text in the Journal changed to explain the Juice ingredients



Fixed some issues with Portuguese (Brazil) Translations

Special thanks to our community members. Localization is an ongoing effort, and we rely on community feedback to improve the translations. Please report any issues in our Discord. Optimized the input to respond a bit better to drag and drop operations.

If you have previously had issues with dragging items onto the action bar, please check to see if the issue is now resolved.



A special thanks to all our players, backers and supporters - you all ROCK!Reviews help us small indies a great deal!to submit feedback and interact with our helpful community!Have a Happy Halloween!