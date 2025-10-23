Version Early Access 0.9.8.12– Changelog
🔄 Inventory Transfer (STUFF Tab)
Improved transfer logic between containers and backpacks
Items are now moved only from the selected category
Option to transfer all items from the selected category, or fill available space by default (LOT category)
Better handling of overweight scenarios
🔧 Scrapping
Refined item addition after scrapping, aligned with the new 0.9.8.1 system
Improved overweight control during scrap operations
🎯 ADS Behavior
Quick Menu is now disabled while aiming down sights (ADS) to prevent accidental interactions
🛠️ Crafting
Empty medkits and bottles are now returned after using medkits or painkillers
These are required for crafting new medical supplies
🧭 What’s Next?
The demo version will be available soon, and a new Early Access update is coming next week. You can expect not only fixes — but fresh content and new features as well.
See you soon, – The Developer
