Version Early Access 0.9.8.12– Changelog

🔄 Inventory Transfer (STUFF Tab)

Improved transfer logic between containers and backpacks

Items are now moved only from the selected category

Option to transfer all items from the selected category , or fill available space by default (LOT category)

Better handling of overweight scenarios

🔧 Scrapping

Refined item addition after scrapping, aligned with the new 0.9.8.1 system

Improved overweight control during scrap operations

🎯 ADS Behavior

Quick Menu is now disabled while aiming down sights (ADS) to prevent accidental interactions

🛠️ Crafting

Empty medkits and bottles are now returned after using medkits or painkillers

These are required for crafting new medical supplies





🧭 What’s Next?

The demo version will be available soon, and a new Early Access update is coming next week. You can expect not only fixes — but fresh content and new features as well.



See you soon, – The Developer