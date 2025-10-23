 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20518951 Edited 23 October 2025 – 20:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version Early Access 0.9.8.12– Changelog

🔄 Inventory Transfer (STUFF Tab)

  • Improved transfer logic between containers and backpacks

  • Items are now moved only from the selected category

  • Option to transfer all items from the selected category, or fill available space by default (LOT category)

  • Better handling of overweight scenarios

🔧 Scrapping

  • Refined item addition after scrapping, aligned with the new 0.9.8.1 system

  • Improved overweight control during scrap operations

🎯 ADS Behavior

  • Quick Menu is now disabled while aiming down sights (ADS) to prevent accidental interactions

🛠️ Crafting

  • Empty medkits and bottles are now returned after using medkits or painkillers

  • These are required for crafting new medical supplies

🧭 What’s Next?

The demo version will be available soon, and a new Early Access update is coming next week. You can expect not only fixes — but fresh content and new features as well.


See you soon, – The Developer

