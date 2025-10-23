 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20518733 Edited 23 October 2025 – 20:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates


  • Curtains can be placed on the second floor
  • Added a skill to buy up to 5 taverns
  • Added some chickens to the new area


Fixes


  • Performance improvement on lamps in the night
  • Fixed a bug, where hourly the marketplace triggers to close
  • Disabled physics on market items
  • Added Date and womans gossip information to the hud
  • Fixed some worker issues when worker has only a cooking task
  • Fixed restarting the bard song after entering the tavern when the volume is very low
  • Running distilleries restores the used honey on quitting during the progress

