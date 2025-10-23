Updates
- Curtains can be placed on the second floor
- Added a skill to buy up to 5 taverns
- Added some chickens to the new area
Fixes
- Performance improvement on lamps in the night
- Fixed a bug, where hourly the marketplace triggers to close
- Disabled physics on market items
- Added Date and womans gossip information to the hud
- Fixed some worker issues when worker has only a cooking task
- Fixed restarting the bard song after entering the tavern when the volume is very low
- Running distilleries restores the used honey on quitting during the progress
