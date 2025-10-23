 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20518729
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Audio options were not properly changing volume in some audio players but now do
  • Advanced Geological Surveying was skipping previous bonuses to higher tier chances - fixed
  • UI was not responding to redeploys that don't reset the game - fixed
  • Process-oriented achievements were disconnected - fixed
  • Neural network auto upgrades and their UI refresh as appropriate


Quality of Life

  • Some unnecessary popups were removed
  • Tooltips had a jarring color - changed to be more in line with the palette
  • Offline rewards don't happen until you do the offline reward quest since it's kind of confusing to see that pop up out of nowhere


Balance

  • 3 upgrades affecting how upgrades work had their descriptions, affect, and cost changed. Upgrades that don't reset the game now cost 90% of inventory and also have a significant bump in price due to how powerful they are

