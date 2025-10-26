In today’s update, we’ve added passive skills that heroes can unlock in Adventure Mode. They’re obtained in the same way as regular skills, through reward events.

We’ve also updated the camp structures. Instead of the old tent, the map, backpack, and totem are now used to start new adventures, while the Yurt that opens the Compendium has received improved visuals and new animations.

Finally, we’ve made some balance changes, mainly adjusting unit values, which affects both the chance of encountering enemies in Adventure Mode and the amount of Bubbles you receive.

Full List of Changes

Passive Skills

Added the ability for heroes to unlock passive skills. Their descriptions can be found in the Compendium at the Main Camp.

Cat received the Fluffy passive skill - anyone who attacks it in melee takes a small amount of damage.

Dandelonion gained Ranged Counterattack - once per turn, he retaliates with a ranged attack - and Steadfast, which grants a defense bonus until he moves.

Fazollo received Melee Counterattack and Fresh, which increases damage when above 50% HP.

Main Camp

Added a new structure for starting Stories and Adventures.

Updated and added animations to the Yurt that opens the Compendium.

Adventure

In reward stages, heroes can now obtain passive skills.

Story

Updated Yurts that appear in several Story scenes.

Unit Balance

Reduced all counterattack damage from 100% to 50% of base damage.

Increased Frog value from 120 -> 160 .

Increased Frog Commander value from 280 -> 360 .

Decreased Clubob damage from 45–65 -> 45–55 .

Increased Clubob value from 300 -> 360 .

Increased Baba Yaga value from 250 -> 450 .

Increased Rocky attack from 55 -> 62 .

Increased Toad value from 500 -> 1000.

Other