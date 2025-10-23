 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20518646
Update notes via Steam Community

Moonless Night V1.5

  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from using the Memory Skull in some areas.

  • Fixed a bug with the crystal puzzle that caused the crystals to change their arrangement.

  • Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Spanish - Latin America Depot 3980181
English Depot 3980182
