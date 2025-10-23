 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20518627 Edited 23 October 2025 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a minor update for the game, thanks to your feedback!

Patch Notes:

- Fixed minor bugs, including the absence of some items in the merchant's shop;

- Improved the entire audio design of the game;

- Fixed the sounds of "Doors" in dungeons and "Healing."

The game demo has also received the 0.3.1 update with all fixes and improvements.

You can share your suggestions for game improvements or any bugs you find with us in the Game Community. We will definitely consider and try to implement your wishes!

