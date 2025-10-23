🎃 Cosmic Castaway – Halloween Update & Playtest Changes!

Hey spacefarers! Based on your playtest feedback, we’ve made some exciting changes to Cosmic Castaway. Let’s dive in:

✨ New Level Select System

Gone are the days of piloting between planets just to start a level. You now flip through a cosmic book to access each solar system. Every planet contains 2–3 levels, making it easier to jump into the action and explore at your own pace.

The old system looked cool but slowed things down. This new approach gets you to the good stuff faster.

🌌 Environmental Enhancements

We’ve started adding more environmental assets to make each world feel alive and immersive. It’s still a work in progress, but you’ll notice a richer atmosphere as you play.

🛠️ Bug Fixes

We’ve squashed several bugs—especially those affecting building placement. Thanks to everyone who flagged these!

📚 Tutorial Improvements

The tutorial now sticks with you longer, guiding you more intuitively instead of vanishing after a few prompts. New players should find it more helpful.

👻 World 4: The Halloween Update

The playtest now includes just two worlds:

The Tutorial World

The brand-new Halloween-themed World 4

If you’ve already completed the tutorial, you can jump straight into World 4—no star requirements needed!

This spooky new world introduces:

🎃 Halloween-themed environments

🧟 New enemies, including a ranged attacker type for added challenge

Thanks again for all your feedback! Keep exploring, keep building, and keep casting away.