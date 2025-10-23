A new patch for Wildgate is now available on Steam!

Keep reading to learn about the latest changes. For full details of all our Hallowed Beyond fun, check out our Hallowed Beyond Blog!

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

🎃 Hallowed Beyond - Seasonal Event Launch!

🌌 New Reach Anomalies

⚖ Balance changes

🔫 Loadout changes in Pre-match/Lucky Docks

🐛 Bug Fixes

…and more!





HALLOWED BEYOND - NEW SEASONAL EVENT

DEV NOTE: Happy Hallowed Beyond! This is the time in the Reach where the Prospectors celebrate death and candy! You know. For reasons?

A Spooky Reach - enjoy an eerie Reach with clouds of ominous fog and scary storms in your matches, POIs ready for tricking and treating, and a Lucky Docks themed up for a party!



Beware of The Dark - a spooky surprise lies in wait for those who loot the carcasses of destroyed ships…

Hallowed Crates - now available in Reach loot rooms, with 16 new items to collect.

Login Reward - log in before November 6 to get a Space o’ Lantern firework surprise!

Shop Update - Phantom Mophs and Opulent Sal join the crew for the next two weeks.

‘Gate Crasher’ title grant - anyone who has bought and logged into Wildgate before 10am PT on Oct 21 will receive this title. Thank you for being here with us early on the journey!

NEW REACH ANOMALIES

DEV NOTE: Historically we’ve added new gameplay content to the Reach roughly every two weeks since launch. This time we’ve released these items as part of a larger update in response to some of your feedback.



Crystals (Reach Resource)

A new resource mineable in the Reach, Crystals add max HP to your ship when mined and deposited in your ship processor.



Barrier Turbine

Thanks to new prototype Millkoh technology (Sal was bored), some turbines have been souped up with some extra shielding! Prospectors are immune to cosmic storm, shock-field and fire while using these handheld terrors. Fly responsibly.

Racing Booster

Gotta go fast(er)? If you’re looking for a bigger and longer boost, strap one of these to your ship - just control the resulting thrust a bit better than Adrian does.



Vampire Hardpoint

This succulent hardpoint feeds upon the souls of dead ships, slowly leeching health to heal your ship while within a short distance. Don’t touch the fangs.

THE REACH

DEV NOTE: We found that ships rarely run out of ice, but often run out of fuel. Small adjustments here to allow for more maneuverability and to make ice a little more precious.

Fuel Chunks now provide 3 instead of 2

Ice Chunks now provide 4 instead of 5

SHIPS

DEV NOTE: Hopefully this adjustment will allow ships to maneuver a little bit against a lot of the close combat strategies we have seen in previous metas. This gives pilots some more options and makes ships feel 4% more agile. (We measured. Feels 4% better)



Ships now go in reverse at 60% of forward speed instead of 50% of forward speed.

PROSPECTORS

DEV NOTE: We are seeing a lot of defensive cloaked Mophs players dominating ship defense. This small change makes that a little harder.

Sammo

Fixed a bug where Sammo would heal off a drone. This should now only work on NPCs and player characters.



Mophs

Mophs’ cloak is now less strong when he isn’t inside enemy ships.



WEAPONS AND ITEMS

DEV NOTE: We previously buffed Attack Drone and Impact Can as they were seeing little use. These buffs caused these items to dominate the game and so are being pulled back. Clamp Jets not being hit by ramming damage preserves these tools to be used by their crew rather than being randomly destroyed.

Attack Drone

Reduced attack drone radius to 7m (from 10)



Impact Can

Reduced impact grenade damage to 60 (from 80)

Clamp Jet

Clamp Jets are now immune to ramming damage



TRAINING RANGE

DEV NOTE: Due to extensive player feedback, we have increased the match timer in the Firing Range from 10 minutes to 11 minutes. This gives our prospectors significantly more time to read the tooltips on the various hardpoint devices, ship weapons and artifact mechanics that they will encounter out there in the Reach.

Preparation is the key to success in a place as dangerous as the Reach.



“There were so many tooltips to read, and before I could truly internalize all of the important information they were offering, I was being alerted that the match was almost over.”



“Honestly, the emotional toll of these alerts was so unexpected that my brain simply couldn't hold onto any information. With the increased time available to me, my Reach knowledge and overall performance as a prospector is at least 9% better." -Anonymous Discord Reach Legend

In short:

Increased Firing Range duration to 11 minutes (from 10)

(Just kidding, it’s a bit longer than that. Thanks to the Daily Discord Dev Chat crew for ongoing thoughts and feedback!)



BUG FIXES

Fixed texture seam and material animation for the Privateer Phantom Skin

Fixed dead ships never appearing on the map in Dead Sensors hazard matches. They should now properly appear if you scan them!

Fixed dead ships not appearing on the map if you board them. All ships a teammate has currently boarded should be appearing on the map

Fixed The Doctor not slowing you as intended while firing

Fixed Sal’s multitool bounce not working properly on occasion

Fixed issues with Infamy badges appearing incorrectly.



KNOWN ISSUES