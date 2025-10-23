 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20518366 Edited 24 October 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?



Hello, FreshMen,


We've released a new update for FreshWomen - Season 2, bringing performance improvements and fixes that make the experience even smoother.


What's changed:
  • New automatic voice shortcut: now on F10, replacing F12.

  • Added Steam and Discord CTAs to the main menu.

  • Fixed a possible crash when loading videos in 1440p.

  • Fixed a bug on Steam Deck that made the background of choices dark.

  • Some interfaces have been converted to WebP, making the game lighter.



Update your version and continue playing with the best possible performance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3478651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link