Hello, FreshMen,
We've released a new update for FreshWomen - Season 2, bringing performance improvements and fixes that make the experience even smoother.
What's changed:
- New automatic voice shortcut: now on F10, replacing F12.
- Added Steam and Discord CTAs to the main menu.
- Fixed a possible crash when loading videos in 1440p.
- Fixed a bug on Steam Deck that made the background of choices dark.
- Some interfaces have been converted to WebP, making the game lighter.
Update your version and continue playing with the best possible performance.
Changed files in this update