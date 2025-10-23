Greetings, Station Commanders!

We're thrilled to announce Update 0.8.5 for Starbrew Station, bringing a massive localization effort and a host of quality-of-life improvements based directly on your feedback!

Now Fluent in 30 Languages!

That's right! Starbrew Station is now fully translated into all 30 languages supported by Steam. From English to Español, Française to 简体中文, and everything in between, you can now manage your cosmic coffee empire in your preferred language. A huge thank you to our localization partners for helping us reach players across the globe!

Patch Notes Highlights (v0.8.5):

Based on extensive playtesting and your valuable feedback, this update polishes many aspects of the game:

Full Translations: Completed initial translations for all 30 Steam languages, fixing numerous text gaps across the UI, tooltips, tutorials, and descriptions.

Tooltip Rework: Tooltips now reliably stay visible while hovering, giving you ample time to read unit details and descriptions. Redundant tooltips on buy buttons and labels were removed for clarity. Social media icons now have tooltips.

Accessibility: Added Colorblind Mode options via screen shaders. Morale boost progress bar and particle effects are now larger and have a higher Z-index for better visibility.

UI & UX Fixes: Resolved text overlapping issues in unit description panels. Corrected label themes in Video Settings. Fixed untranslated text in numerous areas including headers, buttons, stats, prestige shop, achievements, decorations, offline notifications, and tutorials. Updated tutorial text to use the correct unit name "Blue Spacer" instead of "Coffee Enthusiast". Simplified the second deck tutorial for better focus.

Gameplay & Balance: Rebalanced "Starting Credits" prestige upgrade, setting a max level of 25 and reducing scaling. Max levels and benefit descriptions added for clarity on prestige perks. Set default sound effects volume lower. Added visual feedback for player damage vs. unit damage during the Inspector fight.

Bug Squashing: Fixed Perk Up Pup walking backward and occasionally rendering behind machines. Resolved issues with DLC assets loading incorrectly.

Steam Integration: Added Steam Stats handlers for Prestige Count and Deck Count. Unchecked Steam Cloud save syncing restriction for "Developers Only" ( SORRY! ). Your saves will now sync as expected. Version number on main menu no longer displays "Alpha". Expired and resent curator connections.



Jump back into Starbrew Station today to experience these improvements and enjoy the game in your language! As always, keep the feedback coming, it helps us make your stations the best they can be.

Happy Brewing!

- David & The Starbrew Station Team