Fix
- typos
- wrong white dress name and description
Polish
- ui
- PRICES
- hairstyles and colors
- flavor texts
- changed avatar eyes and face accessory to be under hair
- ending texts
Notes
- its probably better to have no decor/customizations over 100 gold right?? i can never gauge how rich yall are in late game
- going over some older art assets cus i feel like theres some style gap? except i couldnt stop adding new stuff lol
- there. another short hair style.
- should the eyes go UNDER hair instead?
- oops i set out to draw another male haircut and i did but its also semi-long hair (which is the BEST)
- current clothes tally: black x9. purple x12. blue x13. green x10. yellow x 13. brown x5. red x14. pink x11. gray/white x6. whys there so many yellow???
- also total word count 108k! crazy. i basically wrote a book
- wow i remembered how hard it was to write the ending texts. i still dont like them but its whatever QAQ
0.12.4
