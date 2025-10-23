This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Get ready to soar the skies on Odin Shell, because Cloudheim is coming into Early Access in just a few months!

📺 Watch the new trailer below:

To all the Runari who helped improve the game thanks to your feedback, thank you. We can't wait to continue the journey with Early Access.

We'll be sharing more info, and if you haven't already, make sure to wishlist and follow the game to be notified as soon as it becomes available!

Here's to even more adventures soon!

— Noodle Cat Games