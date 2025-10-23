New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

Started the rework of the Basecamp.,

New song for Basecamp surface added.,

Wild RNAs super dash and dash shockwave now consume way less energy while having the same benefits.,

Wild RNAs with dodge/dash modifiers, new SFX and FX.,

Fixed Procedural columns not being oriented to the correct direction in some generations.,

Added more assets in some areas of the world.,

New textures and decals.,