 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20518034 Edited 23 October 2025 – 20:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

  • Started the rework of the Basecamp.,

  • New song for Basecamp surface added.,

  • Wild RNAs super dash and dash shockwave now consume way less energy while having the same benefits.,

  • Wild RNAs with dodge/dash modifiers, new SFX and FX.,

  • Fixed Procedural columns not being oriented to the correct direction in some generations.,

  • Added more assets in some areas of the world.,

  • New textures and decals.,

  • New leaderboard details added.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link