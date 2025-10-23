Patch 7



Hey Spankrs!



This patch has more of the usual small fixes and polish, but with a larger addition!



Introducing... the Abstractulator! This can now be found in your HQ and is a central spot to collect and view all the lore documents you find. Unfortunately you may need to go back to previous locations to collect the lore form the TVs and notes, but these are now counted as secrets and can be found on the map.



Another of the more important updates can be found in the Control Settings. You can turn on a setting to make the stick stiff to avoid too much movement, for those of you who requested a feature like this.



The final notable change is that I made the Old_Friends turret level slightly easier to help with getting the Guardian Angel achievement. You can now auto fire, the fire rate is faster, and the spawn rate is slightly reduced on the final wave.



Added fire to hand in fireplaces in HQ,

Added water splash to koi pond,

Added water splash to water fountain in Greenhouse,

Added water splash to Rabbit_Hole,

Added water splash to Something_Amiss,

Updated the scream in Something_Amiss,

Fixed long pause if you skip dialog in Dont_Spank,

Fixed typo in game shader compile message,

Added new message option in Shader Compile screen,

Added new fan art!,

Added effect to help players see the surprise in Surprise,

Added in special critical spank words,

Removed Freecam unlock from demo, as Free_Cammin is now in the demo,

Updated things in demo kitchen to be breakable/interactable,

Added in whole new song hidden in the game in part of the upcoming ARG,

Added setting to make the stick stiffer to avoid motion sickness from too much movement,

Added some glitch effects to various locations in the game,

Added autofire to the turret in Old_Friends,

Increased fire rate by 25% in Old_Friends,

Adjusted spawn rate to make things slightly easier in the final wave of Old_Friends,

Updated the objectives in Dark_Maze to track reamining power crystals,

Added the Abstractulator to the HQ. Now you can collect lore notes and see them all in one place! Unfortunately with the new system you'll need to go back to collect the notes, but they are marked as secrets on the map!,

Added the start of a hidden ARG in the HQ