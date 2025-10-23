Good news Antiquitas fans, the v2.2.0 release is now live and available to download on Steam! This update rolls up and implements all of the engine fixes and improvements to the game's underlying My Colony engine up until this point. It also now includes all base game data into the main app bundle, instead of downloading game data from the server on initial launch. This increases the game file size, but also means that Antiquitas will no longer require access to the server in the future in order to be played.

You can find a (slightly) more detailed rundown on the latest update by checking out the official patch notes here: https://www.ape-apps.com/blog/antiquitas-220-released

And one final note, my next Steam release Realms of Conflict will be live on December 16th! Check out this brand new RPG title and add it to your wishlist today!

Thank you all for playing Antiquitas, and stay tuned for more!