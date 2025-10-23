First wave of localization is complete!

Drone Perspective is now available on your native language.



Kudos to our community members who made it possible:

Burmese - Linn Htet Myat

Chinese - PrinDaisynha

French - Warrex

Russian - [REDACTED]

Polish - Mateusz Łabuda

Spanish - PrinDaisynha

Ukranian - Volodymyr Snow Laptiev



You can change localization in Settings menu.

If you want to help with localization or you would like to see specific translation or you discovered a mistake - you are very welcome to join us on Discord.

Improved Font Work

Font style improved significantly across the whole game to preserve expressive consistency across all vailable languages.

Main story line:

HUD:

InGameFiles:

Other fixes

Fixed characters skins in the last secret level.

Added virtual cursor for systems without native mouse cursor.

Localization was the last mandatory feature before the shoft of focus on multiplayer and skirmish battles against more complex AI.

Thank you for supporting this project!

Your support matters and makes this possible.

If you enjoy this game remember to leave it a Steam Reveiw!

Always yours,

Demetri