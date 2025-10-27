THE DAY HAS FINALLY ARRIVED!

The Horde Wants You Dead is now available to purchase on Steam, and there's a 15% discount for the first 2 weeks!

Bring your very best skills to the arena as you take on the horde across five challenging difficulties, either solo or with a squad of friends in full online co-op. With a range of enemies eager to end your attempt, you must adapt, upgrade and fight to the bitter end. Should you even manage to defeat the horde, then why not challenge yourself to see how long you can last in Endless mode? Only the strongest will survive in The Horde Wants You Dead.

We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way. All the feedback, encouragement and just seeing some of you put hundreds(!) of hours into the demo has been immensely encouraging. We hope you enjoy the game!

And if you're new here, come on over and join our Discord to discuss the game, find teammates to form squads with, or report bugs and give feedback.

See you in the arena!

Martin & João

Bellyflop Games