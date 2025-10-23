Download buttons for DLC on tabs
Previously to download a DLC in-app using the DLC preview you'd have to open the deck, then scroll the inner window to the left, and hit the big descriptive download button.
Then I was doing it myself while preparing for a show the other day; not just one DLC, but multiple, and it felt like a pain... this is not the best the user experience can be!
So I prioritized adding download buttons to the tabs themselves. These also allow one to quickly starts downloads on multiple DLCs!
Download and uninstall; the arrows and crosses in the round buttons at the bottom
They are the little downwards arrows & they come with tooltips explaining what they do.
If a DLC is installed the button is a cross in a circle instead, and it will uninstall the DLC.
This is one of the biggest advantages of what in software is called 'eating your own dogfood'. When the person developing an app, is also a regular user, this helps keep the focus on what's most practical for everyday use, and this leads to better software!
Downloading file-locked issue fixed
When downloading a DLC while playing its sample visual, Steam would sometimes report a locked file; which was the playing file that it tried to replace, but couldn't.
Now samples are no longer duplicated inside the DLCs, as they're exactly the same files anyway, and don't need replacing when a DLC is installed.
Faster startup time
Since update 3.0 on many machines the screen would go gray for a brief (& sometimes not so brief) time when starting up AI VJ. This was due to AI VJ checking in with Steam for subscriptions to Workshop decks & similarly for DLCs.
This wasn't a great experience. Now we've separated out the code that needs to know about the availability of Workshop Decks & DLCs, and the code that doesn't. And AI VJ starts playing the samples, or any other files you loaded, before running the latter.
So AI VJ should start near instantly again!
Bugs Fixed
Several more bugs were fixed, and small improvements made:
- A crash could happen when minimizing Workshop Decks or DLC decks. Fixed
- Uninstalled Workshop Decks are now better handled
- Updated the file picker library we use, as it on rare occasions did not work on Win 11
- Various code cleanups
If you reported (other) bugs, we're keeping a list and working through them! Please keep reports coming! We won't know if you don't tell us (best place to do so is in our Discord).
