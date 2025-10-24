 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20517737 Edited 25 October 2025 – 00:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Check notification?

[ X ] YES[   ] NO

Hey everyone! 👋

Time to celebrate because FoMO’s first major update has arrived!


Since launch, we’ve received tons of feedbacks, and we had a few ideas up our sleeves already. Over the past month, we’ve been working hard to bring you improvements, new features, and something… a little unexpected 😏

Here’s what’s new:

Fixed minor bugs reported after launch.

Added support for multiple resolutions and windowed mode to play however you like.

Full controller support, perfect for escaping fear from the comfort of your couch.

Native Linux version, scarier than a sudo rm -rf /

New game mode: SAFE! After finishing the game, you’ll unlock this new difficulty - no blood, no gore… but packed with surprises, humor, and absurdity. An unpredictable version of FoMO’s world you have to experience.

Huge thanks to everyone who played, sent feedback, and helped the game grow.
Keep sharing your experiences with us!

FoMO Dev Team

