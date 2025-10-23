- Options – Split the Controls portion into its own section and added key mapping for camera panning.
- Options – Fixed an issue where the camera recenter binding was not resetting correctly.
- Eremtera – Updated highlight and movement icon colors; the previous white highlights and orange icon were difficult to see against the snow.
- Character Screen – Adjusted the Perks panel width to match the Stats panel for a consistent layout.
More to come! Thanks again for everyone's feedback so far.
Changed files in this update