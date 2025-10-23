 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20517729 Edited 23 October 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Options – Split the Controls portion into its own section and added key mapping for camera panning.
  • Options – Fixed an issue where the camera recenter binding was not resetting correctly.
  • Eremtera – Updated highlight and movement icon colors; the previous white highlights and orange icon were difficult to see against the snow.
  • Character Screen – Adjusted the Perks panel width to match the Stats panel for a consistent layout.


More to come! Thanks again for everyone's feedback so far.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link