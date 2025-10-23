 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20517647 Edited 23 October 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After hearing the community’s feedback, we’re happy to announce that the optimization process of Courier Bay is being rolled out in stages. Our goal is simple: lighter deliveries, smoother frames, and an even more vibrant city.

Courier Bay is a living ecosystem — with NPCs walking around, cars on the streets, and Leo racing against time — and we want everything to run smoothly for everyone.

In this update, we focused on something crucial: 🧠 The NPC system has been completely restructured! It was previously consuming too much memory and impacting performance. With the new optimizations, we’ve achieved a noticeable FPS boost.

This is just the first delivery (pun intended 😅) of many more to come. We’re preparing more improvements and optimizations to make every day in Courier Bay a better experience.

💬 Join us on Discord and share your feedback:

https://discord.gg/HXZFDTYZ

🚚💨 The journey of Courier Bay is just getting started.

Changed files in this update

