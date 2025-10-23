After hearing the community’s feedback, we’re happy to announce that the optimization process of Courier Bay is being rolled out in stages. Our goal is simple: lighter deliveries, smoother frames, and an even more vibrant city.

Courier Bay is a living ecosystem — with NPCs walking around, cars on the streets, and Leo racing against time — and we want everything to run smoothly for everyone.

In this update, we focused on something crucial: 🧠 The NPC system has been completely restructured! It was previously consuming too much memory and impacting performance. With the new optimizations, we’ve achieved a noticeable FPS boost.

This is just the first delivery (pun intended 😅) of many more to come. We’re preparing more improvements and optimizations to make every day in Courier Bay a better experience.

🚚💨 The journey of Courier Bay is just getting started.