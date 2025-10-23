Hello everyone,

It’s been some time since the game first entered Early Access. During that time, I took a step back to reflect on what I truly wanted this project to become. This update marks the first step into a new vision — one built on stronger foundations, clearer direction, and a renewed sense of purpose.

I’ve spent the past months rebuilding the core of the game so it can grow into something more meaningful and sustainable. This update may seem quiet on the surface, but it represents a complete shift in how the game will evolve moving forward.

What’s New

Rebuilt Foundations

The game’s entire codebase has been restructured. It’s cleaner, more flexible, and ready to support the larger ideas I have planned. This groundwork will make future updates faster, smoother, and more stable.

Save System Overhaul

The save system has been completely rewritten to be more reliable and future-proof. It’s a small but essential improvement that ensures your progress remains safe as the world of the game continues to grow.

The Shop System The new shop system is now live. At the moment, it includes a single product, a simple starting point that will expand over time as new types of stock and gameplay mechanics are introduced. This feature marks the beginning of a deeper, more interactive economy within the game’s world.

Looking Ahead

This update focuses on the foundation, but it sets the stage for everything that comes next. The game now supports new product types and features that will gradually unfold in upcoming updates.

Every change here is a step toward realizing the new vision I have for this project. It’s about refining what exists, preparing for what’s to come.

Thank you for your patience, your feedback, and your support. I may be building this alone, but this is just the beginning and I can’t wait to show you where this new direction leads.

DG