23 October 2025 Build 20517490
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.6.2 Happy Halloween

Updates:

Improved New World Map Quality, changed zoom speed.

Added 4 new Souls Polly Soul. Golden Polly Soul, Mochi Soul. Golden Mochi Soul to Souly's Soul Store, Made by Pearlie our Community member.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with stats not updating correctly for Imbuing on the stats board.

Fixed an issue with Bloob clipping on Thieving stalls.

Fixed an issue with the Bow and Vase still appearing in the Crafting Skill Guide.

Fixed an issue with Total Experience text clipping.

Fixed an issue where Auto Imbuing at the Lectern would stop on level-up.

Fixed an issue where the Imbuing Lectern would not re-enable the Imbuing statistics.

Fixed an issue with Mining statistics showing level 999 when the player was at level 1000.

Fixed an issue where the SoulDex did not correctly update the active pets UI after unlocking an additional soul slot.

Fixed Cryxcite Ore and Taigite Ore showing the incorrect depleted ore.

Fixed an issue where switching tools would remove the tooltip.

