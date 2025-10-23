 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20517437 Edited 23 October 2025 – 18:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • When LMB or MMB is held while piloting, keys Q and E now adjust ship's roll.

  • Prologue quest teaches you to "store all" garbage in the bin.

Changes:

  • Simple left and right stearing now also work in first person pilot view, Q is used for both views, instead of E.(The reason is the need to use E for interaction) In third person view, E cycles desired ship side directions

Bugs Fixed:

  • Entering ladder auto uncrouches you (but ladders are not yet fully prepared for crouch spaces)

  • When ladder was exitted naturaly, it left you with wrong camera rotation (last camera look you had on ladder)

  • Build tool (wrench), disassmbly tool (metal cutters), tunning tool(tunning screwdriver) are now obtainable at shops in main game

  • When changing direction offset in 3rd person view (Now E key), ship now stops rotating towards last desired direction

  • Way less spring effect when desired ship rotation is near

  • Leaving pilot seat now stops movement and rotation inputs

  • MMB no longer switches to first person

  • Inactive qust objects after Save,load. Some quest objects must trigger olny once, others should be continuously active, this information was not part of the saves, so the continuous objects didn't activate after load.

Knmown Issues!:

  • (prolog has character commands for pilot "Sit",then later "Dock". characters forget commands after load, not yet part of the save system)

  • I was experimenting with quest reset feature on Pilot tutorial, last update had it too, it somehow works but not quite.

Depot 1599911
