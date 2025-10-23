Prologue quest teaches you to "store all" garbage in the bin.

When LMB or MMB is held while piloting, keys Q and E now adjust ship's roll.

Simple left and right stearing now also work in first person pilot view, Q is used for both views, instead of E.(The reason is the need to use E for interaction) In third person view, E cycles desired ship side directions

Entering ladder auto uncrouches you (but ladders are not yet fully prepared for crouch spaces)

When ladder was exitted naturaly, it left you with wrong camera rotation (last camera look you had on ladder)

Build tool (wrench), disassmbly tool (metal cutters), tunning tool(tunning screwdriver) are now obtainable at shops in main game

When changing direction offset in 3rd person view (Now E key), ship now stops rotating towards last desired direction

Way less spring effect when desired ship rotation is near

Leaving pilot seat now stops movement and rotation inputs

MMB no longer switches to first person