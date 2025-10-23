This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Summary

Just a small patch to mainly fix & "balance" stuff with latest patch

Meteor has been heavily buffed — currently a bit over powered by design for testing and feedback.

Reduced Fire friendly fire damage from 100% → 10% .

Adjusted a few things.

Fixed various bugs, primarily affecting the new Meteor ability.







Quality of Life

Ability info / Talent description now have some extra space before StatusEffect and SubAbilities to make it easier to read (Fully Meteor Magma core got a very long description)





Balancing

Firebolt Everkindle - talent now also add piercing to the firebolt - It was meant to be one of the strongest “primary abilities” (non-mana cost filler-ability) vs tough targets (I’m working on adding bosses) - But it really is a large sacrifice to take a full quickbar slot just for that, so now it works better vs groups

Fire spells friendly fire reduced to 10% (I think ~25% might be better, but rather start extreme, to see if it fixes the issue) The big problem atm - you have no “meatshield” to tank for you with 100% friendly fire, I still really want some left, to emphasize fire’s “chaotic nature” that brings high risk & high reward, and also encourage the player to “attack from enemies side / flanks. - Maybe later I can add a strong ice-wall ability or similar and still keep the high friendly-fire percentage, but only thing now would be MagicCircle with Aegis, and that is a bit too much forcing the player into specific “build-style” & only use fire-spells when you can do that (clean whole screen with enemies AND your kind allies sacrifice!)

Reduced Firebolt Timebomb - Duration 5 sec -> 2 sec - too long delayed damage.

Increased Meteor’s AreaSize: 16 -> 20

Meteor MagmaCore AreaSize: 24 -> 60 Duration: 4 -> 6







Other

Increased the “sharpness” of the Barbarians first large camp - was a bit blurry.

Firebolt Everkindle - Now also shows in its talent-description that it is specifically the “burning”-effect it is refreshing.

Hid Meteor Size attribute - it only affects the size of the “falling projectile” (visual effect)

Found & fixed some spawn-points with bad spawn-direction.





Bugs

Fixed bugs

I have found and fixed at least one place where one of these bugs enters. But in the worst case, there were even more places the bug sneaks in that I have missed, so maybe a bit misleading with "Bug fixes".

Meteor WrathFall at max level breaks the meteor - Thanks to the community for finding and reporting it. Didn’t show that it is removing CastTime at max level.

Meteor Cluster - Now shows it is affected by quantity

“SubAbilities” like Meteor MagmaCore didn’t get its talent description updated when it should. E.g. when upgrading AreaSize that should affect it.

Known Reproducible Bugs

MagicCircle Aegis - the new AI sometimes sneaks inside, even if they shouldn’t be able to.

When you restart multiple matches after each other the game crashes, the culprit is the Pathfinding AI tool the game uses - Thanks to the community for finding and reporting it. Will try get hold of the author to see if he knows a fix

Elusive Bugs

These are reported issues that I haven’t been able to reproduce. I’m sorry if you’re still encountering them. Since I believe these bugs aren’t critical, I have set them aside for now but I am keeping an eye open for them to identify the conditions under which they occur.

I really appreciate any help in tracking them down! If you experience one of these issues, please share the details of when it occurs, especially the steps you took and any patterns you noticed (for example, it happens when doing A after B). Your feedback helps me work toward a bug-free game.

Chain Lightning: Doesn't always jump to the next target in the vicinity.

If you're slowed by a chill effect, the blue visual effect sometimes doesn't disappear.

Upgrades in progress don't always cancel when the building is destroyed.





