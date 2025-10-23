 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20517410 Edited 23 October 2025 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Made capsule collision just a little bigger
- added a secondary checkpoint to sand region
- fixed sound loop issue on pressure plates
- reduced the speed of spinning platforms
- reduced number of flame traps
- made some platforms easier to reach

Changed files in this update

Depot 3910511
