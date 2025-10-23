Hi everyone,

I wrestled with putting this update as a hotfix since it's only small changes, but they have a big impact so I think it fits a major version.

Also, I forgot to mention this in the last post but the itch.io version of the game has been delisted. There hasn't been much interest over there, so unfortunately it isn't worth the extra effort to maintain both versions of the game. If there is enough interest feel free to let me know and I'll be happy to bring it back, otherwise if you would like a key for that version, let me know and I'll be happy to provide one and update the game to version 1.5. I can't guarantee that version of the game will remain updated if the demand isn't there however. Really sorry about this!

Changelog:

Added an animated sprite for when the player boosts, to improve feedback for boost invulnerability.

Improved the boost sound to be chunkier and heavier hitting.

Also improved the sound that plays when boost invulnerability ends.

Updated the credits.

Please let me know if you find any issues, thanks!