Step into Combat Master Season 5 and command the battlefield with gold-forged weapons, including the all-new MP7 and Makarov PM. Meet the new elite Operator Mercy and lead the fight on the brand-new Fuji map. Welcome to Season 5!

Enter Combat Master Season 5 and unleash the ultimate collection of precision firepower. Command the battlefield with gold-forged assault rifles, the iconic MP7, and the sleek Makarov Pistol -- each engineered for tactical dominance. Paired with angelic charms and elite operator gear, these weapons redefine perfection. Shine bright. Strike fast. Own the fight.

Welcome to the new map -- Fuji!

Set beneath the iconic Mount Fuji, this new multiplayer map drops you into a sprawling Japanese train depot filled with cover, vertical play, and cinematic sightlines. Engage in fast, tactical firefights between commuter trains, stacked cargo, and narrow maintenance tracks.

Breach the station terminal, secure the A and B sites, and use the sky bridge for quick rotations or surprise flanks. The map’s mix of open courtyards, graffiti walls, and tight interiors keeps every encounter unpredictable. Stay sharp in the calm shadow of Fuji -- precision, positioning, and split-second aim will decide who controls the rails!

Inspired by the acclaimed Depot map from the Mapcore competition by Cha1n.

New Submachine gun -- MP7!

The compact powerhouse is here -- the MP7, perfected for close-quarters supremacy. Fast, nimble, and brutally accurate at short to mid ranges, this SMG was built for operators who move first and clear rooms faster. Expect lightning-quick follow-ups, laser-true hip-fire, and controllable recoil that turns frantic skirmishes into clean, decisive wins.

Add season-exclusive trims, gunsmith attachments and the golden Season 5 finishes to turn heads as you clear the map. Lock it, load it, and make the MP7 your edge in every close fight.

New Pistol -- Makarov!

Equip the new Makarov PM, reborn for modern engagements. Compact, fast to draw, and deadly at close range, it’s the perfect backup for operators who demand consistency under pressure. Expect crisp trigger reset, low recoil, and rock-solid accuracy for quick follow-ups!

Vixen is back for Halloween Special!

The legendary Season 3 Operator Vixen returns for a limited-time Halloween Special! Cloaked in crimson and forged in chaos, Vixen’s demonic gear and fiery aura make her presence unmistakable on the battlefield.

Unleash her signature infernal loadout, exclusive effects, and haunting accessories as you dominate under the blood moon. <b>But beware -- once Halloween ends, she vanishes back into the dark!</b>

Call the Three Pumpkin Brothers! Get ready to terrorize with Aberration, take down enemies with the eerie power of John O. Lantern, and ensure they get the point with Pincushion. Grab the bundle and bring the nightmare to life!

Time to smash! Show them you're alive... but they won't be for long! Note: This Bundle weapons have <color=#FE0000>Ruby Tracer</color> rounds and <color=#EED74F>Burning Fire</color> Effect.

Play the maps you like with new Game Filters!

Now you can choose exactly where you want to fight -- select your favorite map for matchmaking and master every corner of it. Jump in, lock the filter to Fuji, and experience nonstop action in Japan’s iconic train depot!

