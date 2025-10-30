Welcome to the show, Gladiators! 🎬
The wait is over – Nuclear Gladiators 3000 is now available on Steam!
Step into the year 2040, where survival is the most-watched show on TV. Mutants, chaos, explosions – and you, the star of the blood-soaked broadcast. 💀📺
Pick your Gladiator, choose your weapon, and fight for glory in this brutal roguelite arena.
Every run is a deadly performance – upgrade your gear, win the crowd’s approval, and push your luck to become the next superstar of post-apocalyptic television. 🔧🎯