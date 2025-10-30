 Skip to content
30 October 2025 Build 20517193 Edited 30 October 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to the show, Gladiators! 🎬

The wait is over – Nuclear Gladiators 3000 is now available on Steam!


Step into the year 2040, where survival is the most-watched show on TV. Mutants, chaos, explosions – and you, the star of the blood-soaked broadcast. 💀📺

Pick your Gladiator, choose your weapon, and fight for glory in this brutal roguelite arena.
Every run is a deadly performance – upgrade your gear, win the crowd’s approval, and push your luck to become the next superstar of post-apocalyptic television. 🔧🎯

🎥 Lights on. 💣 Cameras ready. ⚡ May the strongest Gladiator survive.

👉 Play Nuclear Gladiators 3000 now on Steam!

