23 October 2025 Build 20517146 Edited 23 October 2025 – 18:32:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Pilots,

Thanks a lot for the support!! I hope you guys are enjoying Shockwave Triggers.

Thanks to your awesome feedback and bug reports, I've been working on the game the whole time.

Beside fixed the bugs you've reported, I've also added some quality of life features:

  • Start / Escape to close the dialogue scene. It was Y / Triangle before, which was problematic in case the player maps "special attack" to that key.

  • A new option to totally remove the cutscene before and after bosses.

  • A new option to turn off the majority of voices. Previously, it was just the announcer voice.

  • The continue message now uses the keys "start / escape" to select "no". Previously it was "B", which cause players to in-intentionally select no continue while they still have credits left.

    That was everything for this first patch. I'll be counting on your support for further improving of the game.

    And if you guys enjoyed it, please consider leaving some positive reviews, the game really needs some.

    Best regards,

    Shinu Real Arts

