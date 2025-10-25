Greetings, Gaters!

After months of post-launch updates focused on bug fixes and stability, it’s time for a gameplay update! Version 1.1.0 brings a host of improvements, balance changes, and quality-of-life upgrades — all inspired by your invaluable feedback.

Here are some highlights:

A complete rework of strongholds , they can now be repaired, even if you lose the sector

Improved offensive and defensive gameplay when dealing with other factions. Territorial Defense missions will now launch in priority for example.

Numerous quality-of-life enhancements and performance tweaks throughout the game.

To celebrate, we’re launching our biggest discount ever - 50% off!

Your feedback continues to be the most important thing to us. We’re listening across all channels, and the in-game report tool (F10 key) remains the best way to help us solve issues quickly (don’t forget to include your save file when submitting a report!).

We’ll keep supporting the game with smaller patches to iron out any remaining issues and further refine the experience based on community input.

Until then, safe travels across the universe, and thank you for being part of our journey!

Maxime MILLET

Creative Director, Xeno Bits

Changelog 1.1.0

Changes

Stronghold will be more efficient at defending sectors

Stronghold will no longer be permanently destroyed and can now be repaired

It is now better communicated to the player when a stronghold is destroyed or when it repel an invasion

Allies won’t force you into peace anymore

Liberation missions are more efficient

Invasion missions are shorter.

Defense missions now have the highest priority and will launch before other missions

Increased player teams efficiency when they handle automatically fight against other faction teams

Reduced Xp gained by scientists for researching tech, writing patents, studying samples and specimens

Slightly reduced steps required to study alien cultures

Reduced opponent factions count to 2 by default (including in initiation mode)

Factions will now limit the influence they are willing to trade over time.

XP worlds level requirement will no longer exceed 8 anymore

Gaters are now properly ordered when toggling between them in the detail panel

Changed prices of tables in mess hall

Equipment will be reassigned to the same gater after being moved

Improved ambulance bot pathfinding

Game will now loads paused

You can now force the behavior of a whole team in the gater list panel

Increased chance to hire hostile alien gaters

Affinity between gaters is now displayed as a percentage

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the screenshot key would trigger 2 screenshots

Fixed a bug where builders would stop repairing things after a while

The gaters picker popup will now scroll back to the top when it appears

Fixed a bug where gaters could be seen with some floating items around them

Fixed a bug where diplomatic mission could remain stuck on a faction’s homeworld after the faction was defeated

Buff and debuff amount are properly displayed in tooltips during team fights

Fixed a bug where soldiers would be stuck removing their armor during base invasion

Fixed a bug where shield could remain visible when it was off on shielded guardpost

Fixed a bug where some equipment crates could remain unhandled and could not be disassembled

Fixed a bug where scholar would not study alien culture if the bookshelves were not in the same room

Fixed a bug where gaters were preferring dumbbells over treadmills

Fixed some tooltips on factions details in the faction list panel