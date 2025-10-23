After years of adventures, feedback, and imagination, Onirism has officially reached 1.0!

This moment wouldn’t be possible without you — our community of dreamers, testers, and explorers who’ve helped shape the world of Crearia since the very beginning. Your support, bug reports, and boundless creativity have turned Onirism from a dream into a complete experience.

From the bottom of our hearts: THANK YOU. 💜

Now, let’s talk about what’s new in 1.0!



What’s New in Onirism 1.0

New Adventure Levels The Cursed forest Rottenlake City: Fishbone harbor Rottenlake City: District of lights Rottenlake City: Orca avenue Rottenlake City: The Slights Valley of the Kings The Space station The Moon Corpopolis Corpotower 5 Nightmare dimension levels

New Ragg’s Shop Overhauled Ragg's shop Added preview of items Added Haircuts Added Hairdyes Added Accessories

Toybox Overhauled the toybox to match the new shop ui and features

Online Mode (Due to unforeseen Unity security issues, we have locked off Online Mode for now. The team is hard at work trying to resolve this issue. Please follow our socials to get up to the minute updates.) The whole game is now playable Online Online coop adventure Online hunt mode Online Tales mode Online Playground (Versus) mode

Item Changes New weapons New outfits New gadgets New haircuts New hairdyes New accessories

Voiceover Changes The whole game is now fully voiced in both French and English

General Game Changes Overhauled the Main menu Proper controller support in menus



This release marks the end of early access and the beginning of a new chapter for Onirism.



We’ll continue to listen, polish, and dream bigger — together!

Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.

We can’t wait to see what you’ll discover next. 🌙💫

— The Onirism Team



