After years of adventures, feedback, and imagination, Onirism has officially reached 1.0!
This moment wouldn’t be possible without you — our community of dreamers, testers, and explorers who’ve helped shape the world of Crearia since the very beginning. Your support, bug reports, and boundless creativity have turned Onirism from a dream into a complete experience.
From the bottom of our hearts: THANK YOU. 💜
Now, let’s talk about what’s new in 1.0!
What’s New in Onirism 1.0
New Adventure Levels
The Cursed forest
Rottenlake City: Fishbone harbor
Rottenlake City: District of lights
Rottenlake City: Orca avenue
Rottenlake City: The Slights
Valley of the Kings
The Space station
The Moon
Corpopolis
Corpotower
5 Nightmare dimension levels
New Ragg’s Shop
Overhauled Ragg's shop
Added preview of items
Added Haircuts
Added Hairdyes
Added Accessories
Toybox
Overhauled the toybox to match the new shop ui and features
Online Mode (Due to unforeseen Unity security issues, we have locked off Online Mode for now. The team is hard at work trying to resolve this issue. Please follow our socials to get up to the minute updates.)
The whole game is now playable Online
Online coop adventure
Online hunt mode
Online Tales mode
Online Playground (Versus) mode
Item Changes
New weapons
New outfits
New gadgets
New haircuts
New hairdyes
New accessories
Voiceover Changes
The whole game is now fully voiced in both French and English
General Game Changes
Overhauled the Main menu
Proper controller support in menus
This release marks the end of early access and the beginning of a new chapter for Onirism.
We’ll continue to listen, polish, and dream bigger — together!
Thank you for being part of this incredible journey.
We can’t wait to see what you’ll discover next. 🌙💫
— The Onirism Team
