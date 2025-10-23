Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Dear friends,

Today we’re releasing version 1.80, and this update is a very special one for us — we’ve added full Chinese language support to Knightly Passions! 🇨🇳✨

Here’s what’s new:

Chinese language is now available in the main game.

Chinese localization has also been added to both DLCs:

🩸 Between Life and Death

❄️ In the Grip of Ice

Fixed several minor bugs.

Fixed the achievement for unlocking all scenes in the gallery.

We’re very excited and a bit nervous about this release, as it’s our first full Chinese localization. If you encounter any issues with the translation — please let us know immediately on Discord. We’ll do our best to fix everything as soon as possible. 💬

Thank you all for your amazing support! ❤️



Even though we’re already working on three new projects, we continue to actively support and improve Knightly Passions.

