Dear friends,
Today we’re releasing version 1.80, and this update is a very special one for us — we’ve added full Chinese language support to Knightly Passions! 🇨🇳✨
Here’s what’s new:
Chinese language is now available in the main game.
Chinese localization has also been added to both DLCs:
🩸 Between Life and Death
❄️ In the Grip of Ice
Fixed several minor bugs.
Fixed the achievement for unlocking all scenes in the gallery.
We’re very excited and a bit nervous about this release, as it’s our first full Chinese localization. If you encounter any issues with the translation — please let us know immediately on Discord. We’ll do our best to fix everything as soon as possible. 💬
Thank you all for your amazing support! ❤️
Even though we’re already working on three new projects, we continue to actively support and improve Knightly Passions.
