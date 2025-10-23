 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20516847 Edited 23 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Major update adding:

  • Chapter 10 with the Institute Mission
  • 11 new Mission Bad Ends
  • 1 new Special Bad End
  • 1 new Uncategorized Bad End
  • 11 new Commissioned Bad Ends


If you run into any bugs or other errors please report them in the offical discord.

Changed files in this update

