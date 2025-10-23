Hey, Settlers!

It’s spooky season, so here’s a fun (and a little creepy) Havendock update to sink your fangs into:

Pizza & Vampires 🍕🧛

New food: Pizza

You can now make and eat pizza.

But… wait. What’s the catch? Settlers who eat pizza temporarily transform into Vampires or Ghouls and gain a Trait!

New equipment: Pizza Necklace?

In future, a new equipment, the Pizza Necklace, will also be able to be forged. It unsurprisingly gives you a high amount of cooking stat. This equipment requires an ingredient from Wizard Island so it will be released with it.



Have fun experimenting with your freshly “turned” settlers and their late-night cravings!

I also want to wish everyone a Happy Halloween!

Slime Pudding changes

In a review, a player commented that slime pudding was tedious to collect, and I understand that not everyone enjoys hunting for its ingredients in the cave, so I have reduced the quantity required to craft it from 10 to 2 slimes. I hope this makes the game more enjoyable.

Who will help this smol turtle 🐢

I’m also cooking up something cozy on the side: an idle-incremental-roguelike-RPG Siegeturtle, an idea born from my love of turtles. The demo is live, so if you get to try it out, I'm active on Discord and would like to hear your feedback on it!

Launch is coming very, very soon!

Try the demo

What’s next?

Up next for Havendock: a new island update. More details soon!

Full v1.3.1 changelog:

Add new food: Pizza,

Settlers who consume Pizza temporarily turn into Vampires and Ghouls, and gain a Trait,

Slime pudding slime bubble required: 10 -> 2

Fixes:

Fix wizard island questline activating in builds with no wizard island

Fix an issue where wizard island buildings could be prematurely seen or built

- YYZ