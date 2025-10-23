 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20516621
Update notes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added toast notification when time-limited challenge codes are entered
  • When entering a challenge code, it is now possible to press the enter key to submit the input
  • Prepare time-limited challenge

