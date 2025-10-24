* DLC support fixes
* New giant characters
* Improved Mod Support
* Minor bug fixes
* Minor text fixes
* Newscaster support for main menu
* More debug troubleshooting support
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update