24 October 2025 Build 20516484 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* DLC support fixes

* New giant characters

* Improved Mod Support

* Minor bug fixes

* Minor text fixes

* Newscaster support for main menu

* More debug troubleshooting support

