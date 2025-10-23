 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20516465 Edited 23 October 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

When Poison Potion is upgraded to +5 in skill Q,

other enemies were not receiving shields as intended.

Adjusted

text descriptions and overall enemy damage.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2067271
