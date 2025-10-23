Hey everyone!

I’m super excited to announce that IslaNode: Rescue Signal has officially launched in Early Access on Steam!

You’ll find yourself stranded in a mysterious island chain after a shipwreck — gather resources, craft tools, build shelters, and try to send a rescue signal before it’s too late.

Explore, survive, and piece together the story hidden across the islands.

This Early Access version marks the beginning of IslaNode’s journey. I’ll be adding new features, refining gameplay, and expanding the world with your feedback — so feel free to share your thoughts in the community hub!

Play now on Steam:

Thank you all for your patience and support throughout development.

Let’s go — adventure awaits!