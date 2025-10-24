This special collaboration chapter “Void Reflection” features four new tracks from the HUI-Works:

1. “Autumn Rain” by Vantasy

2. “Pthahnil” by AiSS

3. “Deluge” by SQRY01

4. “Fluorescent Light” by Wooden



In addition, several functional optimizations have been made:

* Added a new "SS (White Moon)" grade; score thresholds for S, A, B, and C grades have been significantly lowered, and existing results will be upgraded accordingly.

* Added Crop Acquisition Guide: in the exchange menu, all obtainable crops are displayed. Clicking on an uncollected crop will lead to its acquisition page.

* Once a redeemable song is unlocked, it can now be played offline.

* Optimized game performance to eliminate screen stutter during result transitions.

* Added a search feature that allows searching for specific charts.

* Fixed an issue where certain charts could not enable the “Lustrous Dream”

* The “Auto Select” option in the exchange menu will now prioritize consuming crops that were manually selected.

* Improved the interaction experience in “Garden.”

* Fixed an issue where quitting the game on the result screen during the unlock process of Side Story I would prevent the next story from unlocking.

* The “Garden” button on the main screen will now display a red dot when it becomes available.

* Added an option to disable specific pop-up reminders.

* Fixed an issue where opening a song via a link could sometimes select the wrong track.