This special collaboration chapter “Void Reflection” features four new tracks from the HUI-Works:
1. “Autumn Rain” by Vantasy
2. “Pthahnil” by AiSS
3. “Deluge” by SQRY01
4. “Fluorescent Light” by Wooden
In addition, several functional optimizations have been made:
* Added a new "SS (White Moon)" grade; score thresholds for S, A, B, and C grades have been significantly lowered, and existing results will be upgraded accordingly.
* Added Crop Acquisition Guide: in the exchange menu, all obtainable crops are displayed. Clicking on an uncollected crop will lead to its acquisition page.
* Once a redeemable song is unlocked, it can now be played offline.
* Optimized game performance to eliminate screen stutter during result transitions.
* Added a search feature that allows searching for specific charts.
* Fixed an issue where certain charts could not enable the “Lustrous Dream”
* The “Auto Select” option in the exchange menu will now prioritize consuming crops that were manually selected.
* Improved the interaction experience in “Garden.”
* Fixed an issue where quitting the game on the result screen during the unlock process of Side Story I would prevent the next story from unlocking.
* The “Garden” button on the main screen will now display a red dot when it becomes available.
* Added an option to disable specific pop-up reminders.
* Fixed an issue where opening a song via a link could sometimes select the wrong track.
Milthm Version 4.1 Update
